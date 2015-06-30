Don’t ‘Sleeep’ On These Past Janet Jackson Tributes

There’s no way that we can say that we’ll be disappointed by the upcoming Janet Jackson tribute on the BET Awards this Sunday because it didn’t happen yet, but we can’t say we’re not a little skeptical by choices of Tinashe and Jason Derulo (who will be joined by Ciara and Chris Brown) to perform. This won’t be the first time that the Jackson legend has been honored. Other artists who might owe Miss Jackson a check or two for jocking her style have paid homage to her onstage. Take a look at the past performers who honored Janet Jackson the right way.

P!nk, Usher, Mya – “Miss U Much”/”Alright”/”Pleasure Principle”/”Rhythm Nation” medley

Heavy D & Brownstone – “That’s the Way Love Goes”

Destiny’s Child – “Let’s Wait A While”

‘N Sync – “That’s the Way Love Goes”

