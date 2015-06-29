More than four years after Adele released her last album we all just got an inkling of good news that more music might soon be on the way. Even better? Pharrell is helping the 27-year old singer on the newness.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest at the Cannes Lion festival on Tuesday, Pharrell opened up just a little bit about his experience of working with Adele.

When asked about a contemporary musician who’s “getting it right,” Pharrell offered: “Without a doubt, Adele. I just think she is a masterful writer, if you listen to her album, it lives and breathes.”

As for the actual music making, the “Happy” star admitted that Adele’s focus is on her two-year old child but that bursts of work get completed during her downtime.

“She’s kinda like, ‘OK guys, I’m gonna open my diary for 20 minutes,’” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “So it’s like, OK, you have 20 minutes, or 32 minutes really. Then she gives it to you and closes it up and disappears, and she’s off with her beautiful boy—and that’s what it’s all about.”

Now that Adele is getting a bit older, hopefully we can hope for an album called 27, or at least 28, in the next year or two.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

19 Times Kanye West & Pharrell Williams Were Style Bros

Pharrell Previews New Song In Apple ‘Freedom’ Ad

Meet ‘Afro & Deziak,’ Pharrell Williams And Jimmy Fallon’s Duo

Pharrell Is Working With Adele On Her New Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jbal4 Posted June 29, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: