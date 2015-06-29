CLOSE
National
Bobbi Kristina’s Family Has Gathered At Her Hospice

Bobbi Kristina

Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s family has gathered at her hospice in Gwinnett County, Ga. after she was moved there earlier this week. Bobby Brown and her aunt Pat Houston was seen in a vehicle outside of the hospice, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bobbi Kristina has been in a coma ever since she was found unconscious in a bathtub on Jan. 31. There were several rumors surrounding her condition, but she never regained her health. Nick Gordon, her boyfriend, is currently being investigated by law officials in connection with Bobbi Kristina’s bleak condition.

