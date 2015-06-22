CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

NBA All-Star Game Coming To Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment

By Melanie Pratt

NBA All-Star Game 2015

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

A formal announcement is expected tomorrow to announce that Charlotte has won a bid to host the 2017 NBA All Star Weekend.

Big Daddy Kane Jumps In The Crowd At CIAA Show (Photos + Video)

To increase our chances in being selected, last fall the city agreed to pay for the bulk of $40 million in improvements made to the arena. The NBA deemed these improvements key to the possibility of having the events here.

All-Star Weekend is in February and includes a slam-dunk contest and a 3-point shooting contest specifically, a Development League All-Star Game and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The only time Charlotte hosted the All-Star Game was in 1991 at the now-demolished Charlotte Coliseum on Tyvola Road.

CIAA Legends of Hip-Hop Concert
34 photos
All-Star Game , NBA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close