NBA All-Star Game Coming To Charlotte

By Melanie Pratt

A formal announcement is expected tomorrow to announce that Charlotte has won a bid to host the 2017 NBA All Star Weekend.

To increase our chances in being selected, last fall the city agreed to pay for the bulk of $40 million in improvements made to the arena. The NBA deemed these improvements key to the possibility of having the events here.

All-Star Weekend is in February and includes a slam-dunk contest and a 3-point shooting contest specifically, a Development League All-Star Game and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The only time Charlotte hosted the All-Star Game was in 1991 at the now-demolished Charlotte Coliseum on Tyvola Road.