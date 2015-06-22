Thanks To Taylor Swift, Artists Will Now Get Paid During The Three-Month Trial Period For Apple Music

Taylor Swift explained the rationale behind her decision to prevent her latest album, 1989, from being available on Apple Music via an open letter posted to her Tumblr page yesterday (June 21).

“I write this to explain why I’ll be holding back my album, 1989, from the new streaming service, Apple Music,” Swift explained.

“I’m sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service,” Swift writes. “I’m not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months. I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.”

Swift was however, quick to note that she was merely echoing the thoughts of fellow musicians who were reluctant to speak out against the corporation.

“These are not the complaints of a spoiled, petulant child,” she explains. “These are the echoed sentiments of every artist, writer and producer in my social circles who are afraid to speak up publicly because we admire and respect Apple so much. We simply do not respect this particular call.

“We know how astronomically successful Apple has been and we know that this incredible company has the money to pay artists, writers and producers for the 3 month trial period… even if it is free for the fans trying it out,” she adds.

Swift signed off the letter by saying: “We don’t ask you for free iPhones. Please don’t ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation.”

The note quickly spread around the Internet and soon caught the attention of those at Apple. Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Internet Services and Software, later took to Twitter to announce that, in light of Swift’s letter, artists would now be getting paid during the three-month trial period.

Apple will always make sure that artist are paid #iTunes #AppleMusic — Eddy Cue (@cue) June 22, 2015

#AppleMusic will pay artist for streaming, even during customer’s free trial period — Eddy Cue (@cue) June 22, 2015

We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple — Eddy Cue (@cue) June 22, 2015

Following the announcement, Taylor Swift took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

I am elated and relieved. Thank you for your words of support today. They listened to us. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2015

Cue later spoke on Apple’s decision during an interview with Billboard, emphasizing the fact that it was Swift’s words that changed their mind.

“When I woke up this morning and saw what Taylor had written, it really solidified that we needed a change. And so that’s why we decide we will now pay artists during the trial period.

“I let her know that we heard her concerns and are making the changes,” Cue added. “We have a long relationship with Taylor so I wanted her to hear directly from us.”

Posted June 22, 2015

