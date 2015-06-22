What Happens When Kanye West And OutKast Hit Up A Waffle House?

Big news in collaboration speculation today. Three of the biggest geniuses in hip-hop decided to hit up a Waffle House. Their names are Kanye West, Andre 3000 and Big Boi. Also: Hurray, it’s an OutKast reunion.

The whole ruckus took place after West’s performance at the 20th annual Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert.

So Kanye, Big Boi, And Andre 3000 Walk In A Waffle House Together… http://t.co/dVdl60cR6H pic.twitter.com/b31rdWuBtH — The Smoking Section (@TSSCrew) June 21, 2015

Does that mean there will be a collaboration between them on the way? No. The main takeaway here is that they at least like each other to appear in the same Waffle House.

bjosephsny Posted June 22, 2015

