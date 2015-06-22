CLOSE
What Happens When Kanye West And OutKast Hit Up A Waffle House?

Big news in collaboration speculation today. Three of the biggest geniuses in hip-hop decided to hit up a Waffle House. Their names are Kanye WestAndre 3000 and Big Boi. Also: Hurray, it’s an OutKast reunion.

The whole ruckus took place after West’s performance at the 20th annual Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert.

Does that mean there will be a collaboration between them on the way? No. The main takeaway here is that they at least like each other to appear in the same Waffle House.

