Lupe Fiasco Instagrams A Letter To White Supremacy

There’s been rappers who immediately spoke out against the Charleston’s Emanuel A.M.E. Church tragedy. Nas came out and said the racist motivation that caused the tragedy is “rotting America.”

On Sunday, Fiasco also spoke his mind in a three-part letter posted on Instagram. Accompanied by pictures of the killer Dylann Roof, the posts detail the many ways white supremacy is a thoroughly corrupt mindset.

“We are supreme as a spectrum of colors in collaboration,” Fiasco says. “One color does not dominate the other nor can it.”

Read the statement below.

bjosephsny Posted June 22, 2015

