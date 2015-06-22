” ]

In the second installment of the 11th episode of #NoFilter, we’re looking at Floyd Mayweather‘s proposal to then-girlfriend Shantel Jackson, back in 2014. The charismatic championship boxer is always known to do things his way, and this of course, was no different. Take a look as we examine Money May’s text proposal and our thoughts on Lil Mama’s “Sausage” record, in the latest #NoFilter.

The Read’s Kid Fury joins Wild ‘N Out stars Jack Thriller, Rip Michaels and Jacob Williams alongside Stuff Fly People Like’s Rae Holliday, HelloBeautiful’s Danielle Young and Shamika Sanders, comedian Austin Hall and TUD’s own, Skoob for another wild ride through pop culture.

#NoFilter’s Reaction To Floyd Mayweather’s Text Message Marriage Proposal Is On The Money was originally published on theurbandaily.com

