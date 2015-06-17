CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan Set To Star In Film Adaptation Of Omar Tyree’s “Fly Girl”

'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere

Actress Sanaa Lathan has maintained a consistent presence on the Hollywood scene over the last decade or so with movies including Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar, Out Of Time, Something New, The Best Man, The Family That Preys and others under her belt, and she will now play a vital part in bringing the adaptation of the “Fly Girl” book trilogy by popular Africa-American author Omar Tyree to the big screen according to Variety.

Sanaa will take on the role of Tracy Ellison, who is characterized in the book series as a successful young and sassy businesswoman with a personal life that’s as multifaceted as her endless quest for the ultimate financial security.

Precious”screenwriter Geoffrey Fletcher will be the mastermind behind the script, while Sanaa herself will serve as executive producer of the Lionsgate film in addition to her starring role.

