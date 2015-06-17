NBA Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes Thinks Stephen Curry Is The Greatest Shooter of All-Time [EXCLUSIVE]

” ]

While the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their first NBA Championship in 40 years by embracing a total team concept, they were driven by their MVP Stephen Curry. And much like “The Chef” played an integral part in his team’s success, 1975 NBA Rookie of the Year Jamaal Wilkes, was also a major key to Golden State’s first title run.

The NBA Hall of Famer recently sat down with us to compare the two championship rosters, Stephen Curry’s shooting ability, and the level of greatness within LeBron James.

