0 reads Leave a comment
” ]
While the Golden State Warriors wrapped up their first NBA Championship in 40 years by embracing a total team concept, they were driven by their MVP Stephen Curry. And much like “The Chef” played an integral part in his team’s success, 1975 NBA Rookie of the Year Jamaal Wilkes, was also a major key to Golden State’s first title run.
The NBA Hall of Famer recently sat down with us to compare the two championship rosters, Stephen Curry’s shooting ability, and the level of greatness within LeBron James.
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY!
Riley Curry Took Center Stage After Warriors Win
Golden State Warriors Are Your NBA Champions After Beating The Cavs, 105-97
LeBron James Somehow Wasn’t Superhuman Enough To Beat The Warriors, Who Now Lead 3-2
Andre Iguodala, Warriors Humble Cavaliers To Tie Series
Watch LeBron James Give Unruly Warriors Fan The Look Of Death For Calling Him A “B***h”
NBA Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes Thinks Stephen Curry Is The Greatest Shooter of All-Time [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours