Madonna Enlists Kanye West, Beyonce & Chris Rock For New Tidal Video

Madonna seems to be betting it all on her latest video, “Bitch I’m Madonna.” The decades-long pop star has been in headlines unfavorably in 2015 after planting a cringe-worthy kiss on Drake at Coachella earlier this year and then embarrassingly falling off a stage during a performance at the Brit Awards in March. (Thankfully, for us at least, both incidents were caught on camera.)

The new video release calls on a handful of big-name cameos for cachet and pile on top of the already-buzzing Nicki Minaj feature on the song. In the video we see Madonna covering a crazy amount of ground in a one-take style party shoot as faces like Chris Rock and Rita Ora and Diplo whiz by. Once she arrives at the final party scene of the night we get cut-scenes to Beyonce, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Check out the video on Tidal here…if you got it!

jbal4 Posted June 17, 2015

