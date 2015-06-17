CLOSE
Miguel Gets Things Steamy In The “Coffee” Video

“Coffee” has been out as an official single for a while, but today finally brought the video to the song. It’s a visual with the sort of intimacy you’d expect from a song whose hook is, “Coffee in the morning.”

After a shower scene, you learn that Miguel is very, very into foreplay. Wale is featured on the single, but he doesn’t appear to rap his verse from under the bed or anything weird like that. It’s a strictly two-way affair.

Miguel & Wale Drop An Ode To Morning Sex With ‘Coffee (F–king)

How Tall Is Miguel?

Listen To Three New Songs From Miguel

