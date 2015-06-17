Miguel Gets Things Steamy In The “Coffee” Video

“Coffee” has been out as an official single for a while, but today finally brought the video to the song. It’s a visual with the sort of intimacy you’d expect from a song whose hook is, “Coffee in the morning.”

After a shower scene, you learn that Miguel is very, very into foreplay. Wale is featured on the single, but he doesn’t appear to rap his verse from under the bed or anything weird like that. It’s a strictly two-way affair.

bjosephsny Posted June 16, 2015

