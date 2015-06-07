Dope is turning into one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. We rarely get Black coming-of-age movies anymore, and Dope― starring Zoe Kravitz and Shameik Moore, and executive produced by Pharrell Williams― is long overdue. But with a (hopefully) great movie, comes a great soundtrack. And with tracks from Public Enemy, Nas, and A Tribe Called Quest, how can you go wrong? There’s even a song from Kravitz’s own band, Lolawolf. Take a look at what’s included in the Dope original soundtrack below!
1. “Rebirth of Slick” — Digable Planets
2. “Can’t Bring Me Down” — Awreeoh
3. “The World Is Yours” — Nas
4. “Go Head” — Awreeoh
5. “Rebel Without A Pause” — Public Enemy
6. “Don’t Get Deleted” — Awreeoh
7. “Scenario” — A Tribe Called Quest
8. “Cocaina Shawty” — Kap G
9. “Poppin’ Off” — Watch The Duck
10. “The Humpty Dance” — Digital Underground
11. “New Money” — Buddy
12. “Hip Hop Hooray” — Naughty By Nature
13. “Dirty Feeling” — LolaWolf
14. “Home Is Where The Hatred Is” — Gil Scott-Herron
15. “It’s My Turn Now” — Awreeoh
Lisa Bonet + Zoe Kravitz
Lisa Bonet + Zoe Kravitz
1. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet1 of 20
2. Zoe Kravitz2 of 20
3. Lisa Bonet3 of 20
4. Lisa Bonet4 of 20
5. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet5 of 20
6. Lisa Bonet6 of 20
7. Lisa Bonet7 of 20
8. Lisa Bonet8 of 20
9. Zoe Kravitz9 of 20
10. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet10 of 20
11. Lisa Bonet11 of 20
12. Zoe Kravitz12 of 20
13. Lisa Bonet13 of 20
14. Zoe Kravitz14 of 20
15. Zoe Kravitz15 of 20
16. Lisa Bonet16 of 20
17. Zoe Kravitz17 of 20
18. Lisa Bonet18 of 20
19. Lisa Bonet19 of 20
20. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet20 of 20
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Pharrell Williams And Robin Thicke Loses “Blurred Lines” Trial
NERD Reunites For Three Songs On The “SpongeBob” Soundtrack
Pharrell Named To Apollo Theater’s Board Of Directors
Before ‘Dope’ Drops Next Week, See Who Made The Soundtrack! was originally published on theurbandaily.com