This year hasn’t been that much kinder to Justin Bieber. He got roasted, badly, on the Comedy Central Roast. Now, there’s some legal repercussions.

Bieber has pleaded guilty to assault and reckless driving charges stemming from an August vehicular incident near his hometown in Ontario, Canada, according to CTV News.

The record says that Bieber was on a retreat with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez when he was involved in an incident involving an ATV, a minivan and paparazzi. Bieber got in an “interaction” with the photographer, according to his lawyer Brian Greenspan.

“He came over to the side of the vehicle where one of the photographers was holding a large camera,” Greenspan said. “There was some physical contact…it was described that Mr. Bieber was swinging at him, grabbing at the camera, that could have been three times at the most.”

Of course, Bieber is going to avoid jail time. He’s been fined $750 and has been granted an “absolute discharge” on the assault charge.

Bieber isn’t out of the woods yet. He faces an $850,000 lawsuit for damages related to a 2013 incident involving a limousine driver. Bieber also had an assault charge dropped from that case.

Justin Bieber Pleads Guilty for Reckless Driving And Assault was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted June 4, 2015

