Eddie O BLOG: NBA Finals Game 1 Tonight…..YES!!!

FINALLY!!! Man I can’t wait! 9pm can’t come soon enough….let’s DO THIS!! The Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors! I personally feel like we will witness one of the best NBA Finals that we’ve seen in a while! Both teams are pretty evenly matched, both have major superstars that are hungry for a championship, & both have rookie coaches who have an appetite for the same! My personal take on this series? I’ve said it before, but I’ve got Cleveland in six. I just feel like LeBron definitely has something to prove to his city, himself, & with the help of his team he will do it! No knock to my man, my ‘homeboy’ Steph Curry (he’s gonna get his….trust), I just feel like the Cavs supporting cast is better. Oh well, we’ll see shortly right? Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: