Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Curtis!!!

Had to show some love to one of the dopest producers, writers, arrangers, & musicians, the man they call Curtis Mayfield on his birthday! My uncle put me on Mr. Mayfield when I was a pee wee, sitting on his den floor listening to his huge record collection. I remember listening to the “Superfly” soundtrack & just thinking, this ‘sound’ is just so different! Also the soundtrck to “Claudine”? Crazy!! Not to mention his solo projects (the “Curtis” album is my favorite) the man was what I would call ‘true musician’, without a doubt. Salute to my man Curtis Mayfield, & I’m OUT!

