50 Cent’s Street King Immortal album has seen a string of release dates since its initial announcement over four years ago. Originally set to drop in 2011, the project has had a release date fall through pretty much every year, primarily because of label disagreements.

However, while on the red carpet for the season two premiere of his television show Power, the G-Unit frontman hinted at a September release date for the oft-delayed project.

“I got a new album coming in September,” he told reporters, “‘SKI.’”

Street King Immortal, or “SKI” as its become known as, follows last year’s Animal Ambition and acts as 50’s sixth studio album.

Check out Fif’s announcement below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rick Ross Says 50 Cent Is Mad Because He’s Not A Cool Kid Anymore

50 Cent Admits He Wanted To Kiss Taraji After ‘Empire’ Drama

A Young Money Artist Is Wanted for Second-Degree Murder

Jay Rock Continues The Hype With “Money Trees Deuce”

50 Cent Eyes A September Release Date For ‘Street King Immortal’ Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted June 3, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: