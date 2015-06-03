CLOSE
50 Cent Eyes A September Release Date For ‘Street King Immortal’ Album

The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty

50 Cent’s Street King Immortal album has seen a string of release dates since its initial announcement over four years ago. Originally set to drop in 2011, the project has had a release date fall through pretty much every year, primarily because of label disagreements.

However, while on the red carpet for the season two premiere of his television show Power, the G-Unit frontman hinted at a September release date for the oft-delayed project.

“I got a new album coming in September,” he told reporters, “‘SKI.’”

Street King Immortal, or “SKI” as its become known as, follows last year’s Animal Ambition and acts as 50’s sixth studio album.

Check out Fif’s announcement below:

