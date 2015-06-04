CLOSE
National
Idris Elba Makes Rapping Look Easy On Skepta’s ‘Shutdown’ Remix

Idris Elba

Idris Elba is a jack of all trades. He acts, directs, and DJs. Now he can even add rapper to the his ever-growing resume. He’s featured on the single, “Shutdown,” by UK artist Skepta, and it’s got a dancehall vibe to it, but that’s part of the grime sound that fills the track. Elba starts off the song, and his verse is surprisingly good. It leaves us wanting a little bit more. Listen to Elba on “Shutdown” below.

 

