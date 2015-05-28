A new book about late singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, is on the way.

Ian Halperin penned Whitney & Bobbi Kristina: The Deadly Price of Fame, and it will center around the Houston family, according to The Wrap. This is the eighth book by Halperin that’s celebrity focused. He’s also written Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson, released in 2009.

“Drawing on evidence from trusted Houston family members, friends, and other inside sources, Halperin shares new insights into Whitney’s rise to fame, stormy marriage, and devastating spiral into self-destruction; and provides revelatory details about Bobbi Kristina’s relationship with Nick Gordon, including new evidence about the days leading up to Bobbi Kristina being found unresponsive in the bathtub of her home,” Gallery noted.

Houston was found dead in a hotel bathtub in 2012, while Brown was also found unresponsive and face down in her bathtub in January. She has since been left with “irreversible brain damage.”

Whitney & Bobbi Kristina: The Deadly Price of Fame is set to be released on June 9 by Gallery Books.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Everything We Know About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Bobby Brown Statement On Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown And Pat Houston Named Bobbi Kristina’s Co-Guardians

A New Book Will Investigate Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina’s Tragedies was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted May 28, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: