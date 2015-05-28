Where Are The Black People At Tidal, Jay Z?

Jay Z is a busy man, and his hands are full with his new company Tidal. So even when taking a bit of time off he also attends to business. After traveling to Europe for a friend’s wedding according to E! Online, the Carters decided to drop in on their newest investment and take a company photo. But there is one problem with this picture: where is the diversity in your company, Jay?

Beyonce is a co-owner of Tidal, so that makes, uh, two Black people in this picture? That might be a brother on the bottom left, but for a picture with about 40 Tidal employees, this is bad. Plus you have Black artists who are stakeholders in the company and are the faces of it, including Jiggaman himself. The photo is rightfully being criticized on social media, and now Jay’s company has another problem in addition to being routinely bashed since he bought it.

Now granted, Tidal is based in Sweden and this is probably the staff makeup before Jay bought the company. And as far as we know, Sweden is not really a place where Black people live. This is also the unfortunate reality of the tech industry. You can do a quick search online and find that Google sucks at diversity, too. But Jay had to know this photo was going to get bashed. After rapping at his B-Sides concert about Black people criticizing him, this photo does not help his case out at all.

Most likely Jay will hire more people or open an office in the U.S. where the staff will be diverse. And with his track record of doing things in secrecy, we think that Hov is aware of the problem. Still, this photo has The Urban Daily Staff asking questions. Have a laugh or shake your head and sound off in the comments.

