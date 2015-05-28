Azealia Banks Lands First Major Film Role Directed By Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

Azealia Banks is gearing up for her first major role in a feature film, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Reportedly titled Coco, the Brooklyn-based drama is set to be directed by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. Banks is slated to play an “aspiring twenty-something rapper who wants a career in hip-hop but is torn by her parents’ dreams that she finish college,” according to the publication.

In addition to RZA, Banks will star alongside Common, Jill Scott, Lucien Laviscount, Lorraine Toussaint and Hana Mae Lee in the 8 Mile-esque movie.

Filming for the picture is reportedly set to start soon. No release date has yet been announced.

How do you think Azealia Banks will do her first foray onto the big screen?

