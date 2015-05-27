Nicki Minaj‘s camp is presumably hoping that “The Night Is Still Young,” her latest single, becomes the song of the summer. To do so, it’d help if the only people who could see the video aren’t the sub-1 million TIDAL subscribers.

So, as of today (May 26), “The Night Is Still Young” is no longer a TIDAL exclusive. Millions more can get a look at what they’ve been missing: a gang of fun-seeking youths, a pink-haired Minaj riding passenger on Meek Mill’s dirt bike and a multicolored moon that’s orbiting way too close to the city. The Earth’s gravitational pull on the moon may cause widespread catastrophe, but it’s OK since the night is still young. Give the (last?) party a look above.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sorry, Folks: Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj Are NOT Engaged

Did Nicki Minaj Just Confirm A New Jay Z Collab?

Meek Mill Releases Chinx Tribute Song, ‘Miss My Dawgs’

Here’s Actual Proof That #BeyonceAlwaysDancesOnBeat

Nicki Minaj’s “The Night Is Still Young” Video Is No Longer a TIDAL Exclusive was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted May 26, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: