Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Lauryn!!!

Happy Birthday to the GREATEST female emcee of all time (yes I said it, & I will debate anyone about it with FACTS), the woman they call Lauryn Hill! I remember the first time I heard her flow on the “Nappy Heads (Remix)”, I just knew she was the truth! The first Fugees Album “Blunted On Reality” was definitely a sleeper, but the jewel on their was Lauryn’s solo “Some Seek Stardom”. Then when I REALLY knew she was outta here was when she showed us that supreme vocal ability in the movie “Sister Act”. Her rendition of “His Eye Is On The Sparrow”…….ridiculous! Then came “The Score” & it was over!! THEN her solo project “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” is a musical masterpiece. I wish Lauryn would jump back in the studio & give us one more classic! With the Fugees or solo, just one more! Until then, we have a great catalog to listen to! So enjoy your day Ms. Hill! I’m OUT!!!

