Boosie Weighs In On Drug Use In Rap: “Everybody Gets Loaded”

Drug use has at least been partially responsible in the deaths of A$AP Yams, DJ Screw, and Trill Entertainment partner and UGK co-founder Pimp C. The issue hits close to home for Boosie Badazz, who told TMZ he almost died multiple times from overdosing on codeine. In a recent interview with Emperor Searcy of Hot 107.9 FM, Boosie backtracked somewhat on previous statements that codeine “f***ed up” Hip Hop culture.

“With the lean, it was taking a lot of people, and when Pimp died, we was like, ‘Golly,’” Boosie said. But people do what they do. I ain’t gonna go on no ‘no codeine’ campaign. Everybody gets loaded. Sometimes, most artists need drugs in this lifestyle. It ain’t easy being sober going through all this.”

In 2011, Boosie was indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle a cocktail containing codeine into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where he was serving a sentence.

Omar Burgess Posted May 26, 2015

