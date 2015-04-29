There was some light moments during the ongoing dark times in Baltimore. One of them came from a Baltimore mom who lost it and hit her 16-year-old son after she saw him throwing rocks at the police.

The scene drew praise from many, and some even called her mom of the year. However, the mom, Toya Graham, explained to CBS that her immediate reaction came from a serious place: She wanted her son to stay alive.

“That’s my only son at the end of the day,” Graham, a mother of six, said. “I don’t want him to be a Freddie Gray.”

This shows the scene was unique at a glance, but not in perspective: It’s 2015, and hundreds of thousands of black mothers are still worrying over the value of their sons’ lives. See what Graham has to say above.

Baltimore Mom Explains Why She Beat Son In Front Of Cameras

