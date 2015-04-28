CLOSE
Freddie Gray
David Simon And 'The Wire' Cast Slam Baltimore Riots

The Wire‘s acclaim partly stems from its examination of the broken systems that overlook us: Both its consenters and victims. It didn’t delve that much into racial tensions and police brutality though, but this doesn’t mean the cast isn’t aware of it. Creator David Simon and some members of the crew stated their thoughts on the ongoing Baltimore tragedy.

Simon has constantly advocated for nonviolent protest. In response to the Trayvon Martin case, Simon said, “If I were a person of color in Florida, I would pick up a brick and start walking toward that courthouse in Sanford. Those that do not, those that hold the pain and betrayal inside and somehow manage to resist violence — these citizens are testament to a stoic tolerance that is more than the rest of us deserve. I confess, their patience and patriotism is well beyond my own.”

Simon’s stance is the same following Freddie Gray’s death. He strongly criticized the violent reaction on his blog.

But now — in this moment — the anger and the selfishness and the brutality of those claiming the right to violence in Freddie Gray’s name needs to cease.  There was real power and potential in the peaceful protests that spoke in Mr. Gray’s name initially, and there was real unity at his homegoing today.  But this, now, in the streets, is an affront to that man’s memory and a dimunition of the absolute moral lesson that underlies his unnecessary death.

If you can’t seek redress and demand reform without a brick in your hand, you risk losing this moment for all of us in Baltimore.  Turn around.  Go home.  Please.

Wendell Pierce (Bunk), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Snoop Pearson (Snoop; see above) also shared Simon’s opinion, according to tweets gathered by Mic.

One of The Wire‘s main (and closing) motifs is how the system creates a cycle. In other words, some things don’t change.

David Simon And ‘The Wire’ Cast Slam Baltimore Riots was originally published on theurbandaily.com

