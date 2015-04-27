Dave Chappelle Gets Booed In Detroit For Slurry Speech

Seeing Dave Chappelle perform live stand up is like having a unicorn tell the most perfect jokes right in front of you. You’re so amazed it’s happening and probably never want it to end. But last night in Detroit, Chappelle was booed during a shoddy performance.

According to TMZ, the comedian showed up more than an hour late to the show and while on stage he slurred his words as he smoked. The Fillmore Detroit crowd grew upset and yelled for him to get on with his show.

Now fans are ripping Dave on Facebook, calling the show … “A waste of time and money” … “more like a press conference” … and “HORRIBLE.” Fans dropped anywhere from $50 to about $240 for tickets, and although many are demanding refunds … a Fillmore spokesperson tells us they’re not responsible for artists’ content. As for Dave … a rep tells us, “Out of the 50 shows on the tour, Thursday was definitely not his best set On the flip side, the incident inspired some additional sharp-witted material and (Friday) he came back with a vengeance.”

Watch the video below (NSFW):

