Despite being in theaters for less than a month, Furious 7 is already one of the top 10 highest grossing films of all time. The latest installment in the Fast & The Furious franchise has earned a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide, which lends credibility to cast member Dwayne Johnson’s prediction that the film would likely see another sequel. His co-star Vin Diesel confirmed as much during a recent appearance at movie convention event, CinemaCon.

“You guys helped us make this magic,” Diesel told an assembled crowd. “Can I get your blessing again? We are making Furious 8. I swear to you and to my brother upstairs, we are going to make the best movie you’ve ever seen.”

Furious 8 is tentatively scheduled to premiere April 14, 2017. Despite temporarily shutting down to address the 2013 death of co-star Paul Walker, the film has put up staggering box office numbers.

Mark Your Calendars, ‘Furious 8’ Already Has A Release Date was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted April 27, 2015

