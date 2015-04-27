According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly contentious back and forth between Damon Dash and his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, just took another turn. Dash reportedly filed a summons in New York Supreme Court and will likely attempt to sue Roy for $2.5 million. The timing of the case is curious, as Dash lost a custody battle to Roy days ago and was also hit with a restraining order. HollywoodReporter.com reports the following:

“[Dash] has broadly outlined allegations that Roy mismanaged the business, violated certain provisions of the company’s operating agreement and interfered with cash distributions to Dash. The claims add up to $2.5 million in asserted damage with an additional $2.5 million claim being made against another party.”

Dash and Roy split in 2009 after a four-year marriage. They share two children, Ava Dash and Tallulah Dash. You can read the full details of Dash’s proposed lawsuit against Roy at HollywoodReporter.com.

Damon Dash Is Suing Rachel Roy For $2.5 Million was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted April 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: