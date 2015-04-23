‘LHHNY’ Star Mendeecees Facing 10 Years Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty

“Love & Hip Hop: NY” star Mendeecees, who will be tying the knot with Yandy Smith in the coming months, plead guilty to drug trafficking charges yesterday, according to TMZ. He is reportedly facing “8 to 10 years in federal prison and/or a fine ranging from $15,000 to $5 million,” his lawyer Donald Thompson said. He will be sentenced in August.

Mendeeces was indictment on Jan. 24 and accused of trafficking $2.5 million worth heroin and cocaine in Rochester, NY between 2005 and August 2012.

Mendeeces and Yandy’s wedding will be televised on VH1 in a spinoff show called, “Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding.”

Our hearts go out to Yandy, who recently gave birth to a baby girl. She’s once again facing the emotional pressure of her man possible going to jail.

