Showtime is getting into the sports documentaries game along with its competitors. The next one on the roster will feature the story of the great Allen Iverson.

Iverson will be a look into the flawed all-star’s life and career, according to Shadow and Act.

Told largely in Iverson’s own words, the candid documentary charts the career highs and lows of Iverson, as well as reveals his turbulent upbringing in Virginia, and controversial imprisonment, his growth at Georgetown under John Thompson and his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. “More than a transcendent athlete, Allen Iverson is a transcendent figure in American culture,” said Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President and General Manager, SHOWTIME Sports. “IVERSON is as raw and as honest as its subject. This is the quintessential addition to the growing collection of great sports documentaries on SHOWTIME.” “Allen’s story has always been one I’ve wanted to tell,” said Beatty. “It goes beyond basketball and speaks directly to the human condition of strength, determination, heart and a relentless pursuit to fulfill one’s dream. The moment I met Allen we bonded over that perspective and I’m grateful for the opportunity to tell his story both on and off the court.”

Iverson will air Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m. on Showtime Sports.

Allen Iverson’s Showtime Documentary Will Track His Rocky NBA Journey was originally published on theurbandaily.com