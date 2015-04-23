Are Ciara and Russell Wilson Dating?

Russell Wilson has been in the news a lot as of late. First, the Seattle Seahawks wants to be the next two sport star. He is trying to pursue a career in professional baseball. Now, he has been romantically linked with singer Ciara.

MLB’s official Twitter account caught Wilson trying to be incognito while enjoying the Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers game. The woman sitting next to him raised some eyebrows. Then the rumors started pouring in: was Ciara on a date with the quarterback?

Internet detectives got to work.

First, in another (much grainier) picture, the woman sitting beside Wilson was wearing a blue blazer. The “I Bet” singer had taken a selfie wearing black aviator glasses and a blue blazer and posted it on Instagram.

The outfit was very similar to the one that the woman at the game was wearing. What a coincidence…

If the rumors prove to be true, it isn’t that surprising.

Ciara broke up with her ex-fiancee the rapper Future just four months ago.

When asked if she would ever be in a relationship with another musician the “1, 2 Step” singer responded, “You know, never say never. But I do think you gotta switch it up a little bit.”

Neither Ciara nor Russell Wilson have confirmed or denied the relationship rumors.

