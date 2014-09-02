Urbanworld Film Festival 2014 Sweepstakes

0 reads Leave a comment
Over the past 17 years, Urbanworld Film Festival has welcomed the biggest and brightest on screen talent, directors and key industry influencers. This engaging and unique 5-day festival includes film screenings, panel discussions, live screenplay readings, and exclusive music performances.
Answer a question about each Urbanworld movie trailer below and enter to win two (2) ALL-ACCESS passes to the Festival (a $1,000 value)!
The passes include:
- ALL ACCESS to Film Screenings
- Digital Panels hosted by HBO GO
- ALL ACCESS to Exclusive Urbanworld Music Events
- PRIORITY SEATING Opening & Closing Night
- VIP Gift Bag
