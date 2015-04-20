Who Is Tiffany Foxx, ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s’ Newest Star?

Tiffany Foxx is a rapper who is slated to appear on the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta which returns April 20. She’s been making waves ever since she was signed by Lil Kim in 2012, even publicly getting into spats with prominent people in the music industry. But what else is there to know about the rapper? Here are four things you didn’t know about Tiffany Foxx.

1. She first appeared on Snoop Dogg’s compilation album, Welcome to Tha Chuuch: Da Album.

2. She used to be in a female rap group called June 5.

3. She performed in a cypher at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards.

4. She was signed by Lil Kim to International Rock Star Records in 2012.

