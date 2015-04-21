CLOSE
National
Home

Pirates Fan Struck In The Head By Foul Ball, Brings Game To Halt

0 reads
Leave a comment
The woman struck by the foul ball at the Cubs vs Pirates game went straight to the ground after being hit.

A woman seated in the Lexus Club section of PNC Park is taken out by EMT’s and Pittsburgh Police on a stretcher after taking a foul ball to the back of her head in the second inning during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on April 20, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) / Getty

Tonight’s Cubs vs. Pirates game was delayed for 23 minutes after a woman was struck in the head by a foul ball.

The woman was getting back into her seat behind home plate when Starlin Castro of the Chicago Cubs fouled a rocket straight back. The ball did not go through the netting, but the woman was close enough for the ball to strike her in the back of the head.

There hasn’t been an official update on her condition, but Chicago Sun-Times beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer gave a positive update on her condition.

SEE ALSO: 4 MLB Players Strike Out With Performance Enhancing Drug Suspensions

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY 

How Jackie Robinson Changed The MLB Forever And Paved The Way For 3 Legends

Derrick Rose Impresses In His First Playoff Game Since 2012

Here’s Why You Need To Watch The New US Men’s Soccer Team

Steph Curry With It: Here’s Proof Drake’s Been Practicing His Jumper

Pirates Fan Struck In The Head By Foul Ball, Brings Game To Halt was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chicago Cubs , MLB

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 6 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close