Tonight’s Cubs vs. Pirates game was delayed for 23 minutes after a woman was struck in the head by a foul ball.

The woman was getting back into her seat behind home plate when Starlin Castro of the Chicago Cubs fouled a rocket straight back. The ball did not go through the netting, but the woman was close enough for the ball to strike her in the back of the head.

There hasn’t been an official update on her condition, but Chicago Sun-Times beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer gave a positive update on her condition.

Woman hit in head with Castro’s foul ball taken from field. Appears to be conscious. Friend next to her gives thumbs up to crowd. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) April 21, 2015

SEE ALSO: 4 MLB Players Strike Out With Performance Enhancing Drug Suspensions

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

How Jackie Robinson Changed The MLB Forever And Paved The Way For 3 Legends

Derrick Rose Impresses In His First Playoff Game Since 2012

Here’s Why You Need To Watch The New US Men’s Soccer Team

Steph Curry With It: Here’s Proof Drake’s Been Practicing His Jumper

Pirates Fan Struck In The Head By Foul Ball, Brings Game To Halt was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jose Oliveros Posted April 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: