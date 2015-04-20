Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday Luther!!!

I’m telling you, if you want to talk “Kings Of R&B” this man’s name has GOT to be in the discussion! Happy Birthday to the GREAT Luther Vandross! The thing about this brotha is he was so multi-talented! I mean we all know he could sing (or ‘sang’ as my Aunt Martha would say)….I mean the vocal ability, styling, range, he had all that. Then though, when you add in the fact that he wrote so much of his own material as well, that just makes you put him in another class. On top of that, the man produced a lot of his material as well!! He also produced & wrote for other artists (Cheryl Lynn, Lisa Fischer)…I mean the man was BAD!! So much luv to Luther Vandross on his Birthday! I’m OUT!!!

