There’s Only One Reason Amber Rose Is Hooking Up With Ray J

Despite Amber Rose‘s recent outpouring of love for her soon-to-be ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, it looks like she is moving on to someone else who knows Kim Kardashian very well – Ray J.

According to Hollywood Life, Rose was partying at The Emerson Theatre nightclub in Hollywood and she was doing what she does best: twerking. Ray saw her, and let her know what time it was.

What time is it, you ask? Well, TMZ caught up with Ray J to ask about the rumors between the two, and he said everything will happen “in due time.”

Word is that she might be hooking up with the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star to get revenge on Wiz for publicly dismissing her advances. But is love all Amber is looking for? From Hollywood Life:

The vixen was a guest on Real Housewives of Atlanta star [Kandi] Burruss’ Kandi Koated Nights chat show on April 10, and when asked if she’s currently dating, she explained: “I’m trying. I waited a long time on my husband to come home and he didn’t.” Playing coy, the hip hop muse added that “nobody tries to get at me.” “They’re intimidated by me,”Amber explained. I’ve been on two dates. I’m all about chemistry. If it’s not there, it’s not there. I don’t hold on to anyone if it’s not working.”

We’ll see if anything comes about with this Amber Rose-Ray J union. Because if it’s real, we’re sure the Kardashians will something to say about it.

