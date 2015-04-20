Well, that was fast. It looks as though Big Sean and Ariana Grande have called it splits after eight months together, according to US Weekly.

The couple reportedly broke up a few of weeks ago due to schedule conflicts.

“They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends,” their reps tell Us in a joint statement. “We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time.” “They made the decision to part ways because their conflicting touring schedules would keep them apart over the next year,” one source tells Us.

The Finally Famous rapper shared a cryptic Twitter update earlier this month,

Just know I love u and I care for ya — Big Sean (@BigSean) April 4, 2015

Grande echoed his sentiments:

love u babes — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 5, 2015

Maybe this breakup will spawn another hit for Big Sean like his split with Naya Rivera gave us “IDFWU.” We’ll have to wait and see.

Big Sean And Ariana Grande Break Up was originally published on theurbandaily.com

