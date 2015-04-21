CLOSE
Black Men Revealed Gets Real About Relationships and Religion [VIDEO]

Black Men Revealed panelists Eric Benet, Damon Dash, Omari Hardwick and Kem dropped some juicy bits about what they like in women, dislike in women and more.

“The way a woman treats you reflects the way you treat her. We have to make better women.” – Damon Dash

 

“You are the glue that holds families together,” – Eric Benet

“I am a fan of women. At some point in life you have to get to a place where you like yourselves better and stop hating each on other. Ya’ll got to get better at liking each other because we like ya’ll. – Omari Hardwick

 

“The love that you have for yourself is the most important thing.” – Kem

