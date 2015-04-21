Black Men Revealed Gets Real About Relationships and Religion [VIDEO]

Black Men Revealed panelists Eric Benet, Damon Dash, Omari Hardwick and Kem dropped some juicy bits about what they like in women, dislike in women and more.

“The way a woman treats you reflects the way you treat her. We have to make better women.” – Damon Dash

My son’s job is to take care of his sisters so he can take care of his girl. A man’s responsibility is to protect a woman. @DashDamon — FoxyNc.Com (@Foxy107104) April 18, 2015

“You are the glue that holds families together,” – Eric Benet

On plastic surgery and butt implants: One of the sexiest things is self confidence and authenticity. @ebenet pic.twitter.com/PFddO8hTWi — FoxyNc.Com (@Foxy107104) April 18, 2015

Eric Benet declared he is an “a** man” #WomensEMP Posted by Foxy Hits 107.1/104.3 Today’s R&B and Classic Soul on Saturday, April 18, 2015

“I am a fan of women. At some point in life you have to get to a place where you like yourselves better and stop hating each on other. Ya’ll got to get better at liking each other because we like ya’ll. – Omari Hardwick

A lot of women do not like who they are. It lowers the barometer of wat u look 4 in a man. @OmariHardwick pic.twitter.com/q5tk1amIfp — FoxyNc.Com (@Foxy107104) April 18, 2015

“The love that you have for yourself is the most important thing.” – Kem

