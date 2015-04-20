Mo’Nique Explains Taking $50K For Her Oscar-Winning ‘Precious’ Role

Actor and comedienne Mo’Nique Imes-Jackson made headlines in February when various outlets reported she had been blackballed from Hollywood after a perceived rift with Precious director and Empire co-creator Lee Daniels. One revelation to come from their respective interviews was Mo’Nique taking what seemed to be a low salary of $50,000 for a part that eventually won her an Academy Award. During a recent interview with Majic 107.5’s Carol Blackmon, Mo’Nique explained her rationale for taking the role at that price point.

“I don’t put on my business hat when it’s with my friends, because I know it’s not about the money,” Mo’Nique said. “It’s about, ‘Hey sister, let’s get together do something special.’ So when I got the call from Mr. Daniels to do Precious, I didn’t have on my business hat. It was my friend calling me up saying, “Girl, you not gonna believe what I’m about to send you…’ I was so honored he would even trust me to play a part like that. So when he said it was $50,000, it didn’t matter if it was $5 because it was my friend.”

Mo’Nique also addressed rumors of being difficult to work with by explaining that the critical and commercial success of Precious caused it to “become something different.” She chalked the rumors up to being asked to perform additional promotional duties going beyond what she was initially paid without further compensation.

As far as her outspoken interviews on the matter and publicly addressing her professional dealings with Daniels, Mo’Nique said, “I’m made to be vocal.”

Omar Burgess Posted April 20, 2015

