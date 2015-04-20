LHHATL Is Back: 5 Mimi Faust Facts You May Have Forgotten

The season four premiere of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is on Monday, and its got some of the usual suspects, like Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. We’ve seen so much of their lives since the show’s inception, we might have forgotten a few things. So here are some facts about Mimi Faust to catch up on before the premiere.

1. Her real name is Oluremi Faust.

2. She’s the owner of a cleaning service based in Atlanta called Keep It Clean, Inc.

They provide service in “estate and commercial cleaning.”

3. She has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

4. She has one child, Eva Jordan, with her ex and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta co-star, Stevie J.

5. She made a sex tape with her boyfriend, Nikko Smith, that “accidentally” leaked last year.

