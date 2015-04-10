Coachella 2015 Live Stream: Catch Your Favorite Artists From Your Home

It’s hard to believe, but festival season is already upon us. And today, thousands will descend on the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., for the first weekend of Coachella Music Festival.

Couldn’t grab a ticket? We got you covered with the official livestream all weekend. Thanks to the Internet, you can catch Drake‘s headlining performance, and electric sets from Action Bronson, Ab-Soul and Tyler The Creator with just a click.

YouTube will live stream the festival once it kicks off Friday afternoon. You can also catch the action on DirecTV (channel 340) or Dish (channel 167). Coachella will also broadcast live for the first time ever on Sirius XM. So you’ve got options. Camp out on your couch and watch the live stream below, and can check out set times here.

