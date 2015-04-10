CLOSE
Here’s Why You Need To Get To Know Jessica Jarrell

Jessica Jarrell

Source: Getty Images / Getty

It looks like Def Jam‘s found its newest songstress! Jessica Jarrell is a rising pop star from Diamond Bar, Calif., set to take the game by storm.

A ’90s baby born on New Year’s Day, Jarrell’s career began in the modeling world. She was featured in campaigns for K-Mart, American Girl, and Mattel. “JJ,” as she’s affectionately known, had her first performance at the White House in 2009 during President Obama’s Easter Egg Roll.

The very popular YouTube sensation recently released an all-dance video for “Gravity,” which you can see below. Oh, and be sure to take a peek at the lovely singer/songwriter’s page on Instagram.

Here’s Why You Need To Get To Know Jessica Jarrell was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jessica Jarrell

