I Am … Ladies Panel: Women’s Empowerment Seminar

Ladies, the most powerful two words you can use are – I am. Why? Because you have the final say in who you are. Your affirmation each day should be:

I have the final say on who I am. Every day is new and I have the power to choose who I am and today I choose to be my best “me”!

Join us for the panel discussion on how to define yourself.

Moderated by: Karen Clark and Michelle Marsh

Panel Participants Include: Karima Kibble, Leah Leone, Michelle Hargrove, and Patrice Carter

Bea Williams, APR Posted April 10, 2015

