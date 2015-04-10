0 reads Leave a comment
Ladies, the most powerful two words you can use are – I am. Why? Because you have the final say in who you are. Your affirmation each day should be:
I have the final say on who I am. Every day is new and I have the power to choose who I am and today I choose to be my best “me”!
Join us for the panel discussion on how to define yourself.
Moderated by: Karen Clark and Michelle Marsh
Panel Participants Include: Karima Kibble, Leah Leone, Michelle Hargrove, and Patrice Carter
I Am … Ladies Panel: Women’s Empowerment Seminar was originally published on foxync.com
