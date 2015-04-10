We Need More Crazy Eyes In The ‘OITNB’ Season 3 Trailer

The trailer for Orange is the New Black season 3 is out, and we only have one gripe: where the hell is Crazy Eyes??

We see the actress, Uzo Aduba, in a few clips, but we’d like some more, please. Despite that, here’s what we gathered will happen in the new season from the two-minute trailer:

There are a couple of new inmates in Litchfield. Dayanara has yet to have her baby. (Exactly how much time has passed?) No one’s sorry for the things they’ve done.

Orange is the New Black premieres on Netflix, June 12. Watch the trailer below!

