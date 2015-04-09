Idris Elba Is Tired Of Your James Bond Tweets

We’d love it if a black man could play the next James Bond, if we’re being honest. And who would be better to do that than Idris Elba? Well, that’s not going to happen thanks to everyone on social media who might have blown the Brit’s chances.

He said the rumor that he’d be playing Bond started because of Daniel Craig, the current Bond, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Craig stated that he “would be a great Bond and then [rumors] started to creep,” but they never totally crept away.

But it was the flood of tweets from fans that might have repelled the studios from the opportunity.

“Honestly, it’s a rumor that’s really starting to eat itself,” the 42-year-old star of Luther and The Wire told the audience at London’s British Film Institute on Tuesday. “If there was ever any chance of me getting Bond, it’s gone.” Elba also confirmed that talks with Bond producers have “never happened,” and blamed the man currently brandishing the license to kill for sparking the gossip.

