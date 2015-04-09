Kanye West To Produce New Slave Series, ‘Underground’

Kanye West is taking an executive producer role in the upcoming series called Underground. Equally fitting, the “All Day” rapper will be the brains behind the music of the show.

“[The series] from Sony Pictures TV and Tribune Studios, follows a group of slaves who plan a daring escape from a Georgia plantation to cross 600 miles to freedom, aided along the way by a secret abolitionist couple running a station on the Underground Railroad, as they evade those tasked with bringing them back, dead or alive,” reported Project Casting.

The vision Yeezy has for the soundtrack for the show is still a mystery, but one thing is for sure: he’s a sonic artist with an ear for greatness. So whether he goes with a more classic route or takes it another direction, it will be great.

WGN America will be airthe series. The network already has two successful series in Salem and Manhattan.

“[The network] is moving forward with its Akiva Goldsman-produced drama Underground, giving the Underground Railroad project a 10-episode straight-to-series order with Christopher Meloni, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge and Jessica De Gouw set to star,” reported Deadline Hollywood.

The show is set to start filming April 13. Project Casting has all the details you need in case you want to land a role on the Underground.

Jose Oliveros Posted April 9, 2015

