Black Emojis Are Here For Real This Time

After long discussions and screenshots of diverse emojis, the time has finally come! Apple released its latest software version today, the iOS 8.3, and the new emojis are now available.

Check your settings and get the update so you can get your fill of the new emojis now!

 

Black Emojis Are Here For Real This Time was originally published on theurbandaily.com

