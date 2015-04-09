Black Emojis Are Here For Real This Time

0 reads Leave a comment
After long discussions and screenshots of diverse emojis, the time has finally come! Apple released its latest software version today, the iOS 8.3, and the new emojis are now available.
So happy everybody has access to the new emoji now. (that's where my avatar came from!) 👦🏾 http://t.co/f2YRbZ74RV—
Anil Dash (@anildash) April 08, 2015
Check your settings and get the update so you can get your fill of the new emojis now!
