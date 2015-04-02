Former N.W.A Manager Says He Should Have Let Eazy-E Kill Suge Knight

The former manager of N.W.A and co-founder of Ruthless Records Jerry Heller has never been one to mince his words when it comes to commenting on the truth of N.W.A, Eazy-E and the whole gangsta rap movement of the late ’80s and ’90s.

Recently, the famed music executive spoke with the Murder Master Music Show and opened up about the time when he had to prevent Eazy-E from murdering Suge Knight, something he now feels was wrong.

“I think, even more so now, that Suge Knight is an evil human being,” Jerry Heller said. “And I always said when Suge Knight started to get involved — because he was a bodyguard at Ruthless [Records]. He drove [Dr.] Dre around sometimes. Usually he was with The D.O.C., who I feel was probably the greatest, pure rapper. He and Rakim were the two greatest pure rappers that I ever heard. But [Suge Knight] was a bad guy. He was a bad guy then and he’s a worse guy now. The guy is lucky. I think, like they say in Vegas to O.J. Simpson, ‘It’s payback time, man.’

“Eric [Wright] knew he was a problem from the beginning and that was that meeting when I talked him out of doing what he felt that he wanted to do and if you know Eric, he was very firm in his ideas,” Heller added. “Actually, it turned out that he was right and I was wrong.”

Back in 2013, again speaking with the Murder Master Music Show, Jerry Heller detailed the meeting he had with Eazy where the often-coined “Godfather of Gangsta Rap” told him he was going to murder Knight.

“Eazy said, ‘You know this guy Suge Knight?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He says, ‘Well, I’m gonna kill him.’ He said, ‘This guy is gonna be a problem and I think I should kill him.’ I said, ‘Let me think this thing through. I said, ‘First of all, we’re doing $10 million a month with six employees. We don’t even have a typewriter in the office.’ I said, ‘We’re the most successful start-up record company in the history of the music business and you want to kill this guy?’ I said, ‘That just doesn’t make any sense to me.’ You know something? I should have let him kill him. I would have done the world a favor. He would have done it, for sure, by himself. He always rolled by himself and he was fearless… I think that he was gonna go do it.”

Check out Jerry Heller’s most recent interview with the Murder Master Music Show below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLaDn_DnS6g%5D

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z Visited New York University For A Q&A About TIDAL

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Compton-Repping “King Kunta” Video

Chris Rock Has Been Pulled Over By Police Three Times In Seven Weeks

We’re Buggin’ Because The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Looks Just Like NWA

Former N.W.A Manager Says He Should Have Let Eazy-E Kill Suge Knight was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted April 2, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: