This Is The Amy Winehouse Movie We’ve All Been Waiting For

It’s been almost four years since Amy Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning, so the new documentary about her life is right on time.

Amy will feature old clips and home movies from when Winehouse first started out her singing career. Through the interviews we see that she never thought she was going to be as big as she became. “I’m not a girl trying to be a star or trying to be anything other than a musician,” she said in a clip. The doc will surely leave us with answers to questions we’ve had about the mysterious singer since her passing.

Amy will be released this summer. Watch the trailer below.

